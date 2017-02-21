President Trump Wants a Wall? Mexico Is It

Just over 10 years ago, United States Border Patrol agents were startled by an unexpected new development in their rear-guard battle to stop illegal immigration: Brazilians.

In 2005 thousands of them started streaming across the southwestern border. More than 31,000 were apprehended by the Border Patrol trying to make their way into the United States, a number surpassed only by Mexicans, Salvadorans and Hondurans.

And then, just as abruptly, the flow stopped. Under pressure from Washington, Mexico reimposed a tourist visa requirement on Brazil that it had eliminated five years before. This severed a trafficking route that started with an easy flight from Rio de Janeiro to Cancún and ended in a trek across the desert into southern Texas.

In 2006, apprehensions of Brazilians by the Border Patrol fell 95 percent, to 1,460. Today few even try to sneak through. Over the last three years it has been mostly Guatemalans, Hondurans and Salvadorans who are fleeing home by the tens of thousands, hoping to cross Mexico to reach the United States.