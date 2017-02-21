Solar Energy Rent to Own 'Pay as You Go' Program to Launch in Sub-Saharan Africa

As a spokesperson for the project noted, Shasha's new "Pay As You Go" solar energy program will make clean and reliable energy in Sub-Saharan Africa more accessible than ever.

"The company is introducing solar lanterns and solar home systems that can be purchased on a rent to own basis. Founder Shasha's goal is to supply affordable and reliable power to millions and change the way they live," the spokesperson said.

Fewer than 50 percent of people in Sub-Saharan Africa have access to energy for lighting, the spokesperson said, and those that do are often paying more than 30 percent of their income for energy and are forced to use fossil fuels.

The company will allow residents to lessen reliance on fossil fuels while providing them with an affordable means of cleaner energy. The solar energy system is paid for in weekly installments and customers only pay for what they consume.