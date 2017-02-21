Thousands rally as British MPs debate Trump state visit

Thousands of protesters rallied outside parliament on Monday as MPs debated a petition to cancel a state visit by US President Donald Trump which gained more than 1.8 million signatures.

Placards reading "No to Trump" and "Dump Trump" were held by demonstrators in Parliament Square, in the latest rally against the US president who came to power a month ago.

British Prime Minister Theresa May became the first foreign leader to meet Trump in the White House in January when she invited him to the UK on a state visit to be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II later this year.

The invitation came hours ahead of Trump imposing tough entry restrictions on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries and within days an online petition to prevent the president's state visit attracted more than 1.8 million signatures.