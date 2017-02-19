Why President Trump Isn't Anti-Gay Enough for the Religious Right

The Trump administration has been a rollercoaster for anti-LGBT groups on the religious right.

This Monday the State Department announced that Randy Berry, the Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons under President Obama, would keep “his role under the current administration,” as Foreign Policy first reported.

That move is the latest in a long line of mixed signals that the Trump administration has been sending on LGBT issues: First, Trump disappointed the anti-LGBT religious right in late January by refusing to reverse Obama’s 2014 executive order protecting LGBT federal contractors from discrimination. Then, they hitched their hopes to a potential “religious freedom” executive order that was swirling around Washington but still has not been officially announced.