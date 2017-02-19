UK to Trump: Bugger Off, You're Not Welcome Here

Unable to avoid the excruciating images of Donald Trump and Theresa May walking hand in hand at the White House, along with the outpour of chaos and controversy surrounding Trump’s ban on Muslims entering the U.S., Trump acrimony has reached new heights in Britain.

Trump's first weeks in office resulted in almost every city and town in the U.K. hosting some kind of anti-Trump procession. On Feb. 4, around 4,000 people took part in a protest march in Manchester fueled by popular outrage over the president’s travel ban on nationals from predominantly Muslim countries. The angered crowds also called for May’s offer of a state visit for her new best buddy to be revoked.

In London, three protests took place in under a fortnight, also rallying against Trump’s executive order suspending travel to the U.S. from seven majority-Muslim nations. Thousands gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in London as Muslims, Christians, Jews and other faith groups congregated among a sea of colorful anti-Trump banners, reading "Stand Up To Racism," "Stop The War," and a myriad of other slogans.

"A Stark Warning to Us All"