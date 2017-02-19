Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 25 Seeds: 935 Comments: 1745 Since: May 2016

UK to Trump: Bugger Off, You're Not Welcome Here

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: Occupy.com
Seeded on Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:21 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Unable to avoid the excruciating images of Donald Trump and Theresa May walking hand in hand at the White House, along with the outpour of chaos and controversy surrounding Trump’s ban on Muslims entering the U.S., Trump acrimony has reached new heights in Britain.

Trump's first weeks in office resulted in almost every city and town in the U.K. hosting some kind of anti-Trump procession. On Feb. 4, around 4,000 people took part in a protest march in Manchester fueled by popular outrage over the president’s travel ban on nationals from predominantly Muslim countries. The angered crowds also called for May’s offer of a state visit for her new best buddy to be revoked.

In London, three protests took place in under a fortnight, also rallying against Trump’s executive order suspending travel to the U.S. from seven majority-Muslim nations. Thousands gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in London as Muslims, Christians, Jews and other faith groups congregated among a sea of colorful anti-Trump banners, reading "Stand Up To Racism," "Stop The War," and a myriad of other slogans.

"A Stark Warning to Us All"

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor