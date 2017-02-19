FBI pursuing at least 3 probes of Russian-backed hacking: report

The FBI is currently working on at least three separate investigations related to Russian-backed hacking during the U.S. presidential election, Reuters reported Saturday.

According to the report, three investigations are being pursued out of different offices — one in San Francisco, one in Pittsburgh and one in Washington, D.C.

The FBI's Pittsburgh field office is working to identify those behind breaches of the Democratic National Committee's computer systems, officials told Reuters. This investigation has progressed the furthest of the three, but not far enough to offer clear evidence for an indictment.

A San Francisco office is working to identify the group "Guccifer 2," believed to be behind leaked emails stolen from Clinton campaign manager John Podesta's account.