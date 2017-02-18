Thousands in the Streets Nationwide as Weekend of Action Kicks Off

The resistance is taking many forms this weekend, with some constituents showing up to lawmakers' town hall events to demand accountability and others taking to the streets to protest the Trump administration and its draconian policies.

Nearly 1,700 people marched in Dallas on Saturday, demonstrating solidarity with refugees and immigrants impacted by President Donald Trump's recent executive orders as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

Megan Karimi, who emigrated to the U.S. from Iran after the 1978 revolution, told the Dallas Morning News that she attended the march to support fellow immigrants.

"I came from a revolution and left to get away from that, and now I have to do that again here?" she said. "It's heartbreaking to see the country I love going through this."