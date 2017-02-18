Republicans Find Another Way To Derail Climate Change Fight

Republican lawmakers seem to have found yet another way to undermine the battle against climate change.

GOP members of Congress and officials with President Donald Trump’s administration want to shift NASA’s mission away from climate change research to focus exclusively on space exploration, according to a report in E&E News. Representative Lamar Smith, chairman of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, told E&E that he wants to “rebalance” NASA’s assigned duties since President Barack Obama’s administration cut funds for deep space exploration.

“Our weather satellites have been an immense help, for example, and that’s from NASA, but I’d like for us to remember what our priorities are, and there are another dozen agencies that study earth science and climate change, and they can continue to do that,” said Smith, a Republican from Texas. “Meanwhile, we have only one agency that engages in space exploration, and they need every dollar they can muster for space exploration.”

It’s not known exactly how officials would go about changing NASA’s duties. Climate change research, performed by the agency’s Earth Sciences Division, accounts for about $2 billion out of NASA’s $20 billion budget. The work could be transferred to a different body, such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), or it could be eliminated altogether.