After bruising battle, climate-change skeptic Scott Pruitt confirmed to lead EPA

onald Trump’s nominee to run the Environmental Protection Agency, a climate-change skeptic who has for years been an ardent critic of the department he will now lead, got final Senate approval Friday after a prolonged assault from environmentalists.

The nomination of former Oklahoma Atty. Gen. Scott Pruitt for the post has been one of the most bitterly fought since Trump took office last month, pitting a crusader for fossil fuel interests who has sued the agency 14 times against an environmental movement that is scrambling to preserve what it can of actions President Obama took to curb climate change and protect natural resources.

Democrats held the Senate floor overnight into Friday urging colleagues to join them in opposing Pruitt — or at least to support their efforts to delay the vote. Their pleas came as a judge in Oklahoma issued an order for Pruitt to turn over thousands of email exchanges with oil and gas companies he has long kept secret. Those documents are to be made public starting Tuesday.

But Republican leaders, emboldened by the expressed support for Pruitt by two politically vulnerable Senate Democrats from coal country, would not delay the vote. Pruitt was confirmed by a vote of 52 to 46.

“The effort has been to delay nominations they have made controversial as long as possible in order to play to their left-wing base, which will not accept the results of the election,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.