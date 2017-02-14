Latin America leads the way in clean energy

This year opened with good news for clean energy. Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri issued a decree to significantly develop his country’s renewables sector within the year. And Google Chile announced it now gets 100 percent of its electricity from renewable energy – 776,000 solar panels installed across the Atacama Desert. In addition to supplying Google’s data center and offices, the El Romero solar plant, one of the largest photovoltaic projects in the world, will produce enough clean energy to power 240,000 homes while avoiding around 475,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired plants.

The Chilean solar plant is emblematic of the region’s vast renewable energy potential, and the combination of national policies and innovative finance mechanisms that are driving renewable energy investments and development. An increasing number of countries are using energy auctions to award capacity to renewable energy developers at low prices; recent power auctions in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, and Peru resulted in high participation and record-low bids for wind and solar projects.

Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, followed closely by Argentina, ranked among the top performers in Ernst & Young’s renewable energy country attractiveness index. The ranking features the countries’ ambitious clean energy targets, fiscal incentives, and legislation such as Mexico’s energy transition law, which is designed to create a favorable business climate and boost investor confidence in the long-term market for renewables.