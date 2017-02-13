Harvard U. To Trump: Our Mega Rhubarb Energy Storage Device Beats Your Coal

A research team from Harvard University’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences has come up with a new, low-cost “mega” scale energy storage system that could function effectively for ten or more years with the minimal need for maintenance and repair. In a commercial operation, the new battery would open up the door for more wind and solar energy in the grid, and slam the door on coal.

Aside from hastening the demise of coal for power generation, the new battery also poses a threat to the current gold standard for energy storage, lithium-ion. In addition to large arrays for grid use, the Harvard technology is easily scalable for home use, where it could store energy from rooftop solar panels.

New Energy Storage System From

Harvard: #ThanksObama!