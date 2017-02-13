Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 24 Seeds: 915 Comments: 1727 Since: May 2016

188,000 under evacuation orders near Oroville Dam in Northern California

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: ABC
Seeded on Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:48 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

At least 188,000 people remain under evacuation orders after Northern California authorities warned an emergency spillway in the country's tallest dam was in danger of failing Sunday and unleashing uncontrolled flood waters on towns below.About 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, Lake Oroville is one of California's largest man-made lakes, and the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam is the nation's tallest.The evacuation was ordered Sunday afternoon after engineers spotted erosion on the dam's secondary spillway. Hours later, panicked and angry people were sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic trying to leave the area.

"The police came and told us to evacuate," said Kaysi Levias who was with her husband, Greg, at a gas station as they attempted to flee.Officials warned residents that the spillway could fail within an hour.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor