The obscure law allowing Congress to undo Obama regulations on guns and coal in a matter of days

By the end of the day Friday, some 75,000 people the government deems mentally incapable of managing their affairs could have it that much easier to buy guns, thanks to a rarely used law allowing Congress and incoming presidents to quickly unravel an outgoing president's last-minute regulations.

Until now, the decades-old law had only been used once before in history. But Republicans are rewriting its usefulness by, well, being the first lawmakers to repeatedly use it.

Over the span of a few days, Republicans in Congress have dusted off the Congressional Review Act to vote or make plans to vote to overturn nearly half a dozen Obama-era federal regulations: everything from preventing coal companies from dumping their waste in nearby water, to stopping the Social Security Administration from notifying the national gun background check systems of people deemed mentally incapable of managing their affairs

Those two rule repeals could be on President Trump's desk by the end of day Friday, and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said others are on their way.

Here's more on the law Congress is using to unravel so many of the Obama administration's regulations so quickly.

What the Congressional Review Act does