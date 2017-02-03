FEMA Disaster Deductible Could Survive Trump Deregulation Drive

Donald Trump has said he wants to roll back many of Barack Obama’s regulations linked to climate change but there may be one exception: a federal disaster proposal aimed at getting states to prepare for the more intense storms forecast to come their way.

The regulation, proposed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency a week before Trump took office, would impose on states a “disaster deductible” — a requirement that they shoulder some of the recovery costs up front, before receiving federal dollars. The deductible would be reduced for states that pass stricter building codes or take other steps to reduce their residents’ exposure to disasters.

The federal government has paid out $357 billion in the past decade after disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires, and the risk of bigger storms and greater losses looms. Keeping those costs in check is something the Trump administration may be interested in, as well.

“If you’re a good-government person, there’s a lot of common sense in this,” said James Carafano, the head of Trump’s transition team for the Department of Homeland Security, which includes FEMA. The deductible idea is “fiscally responsible and politically feasible,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s dead, because it’s a reasonable idea,” Carafano, vice president at the conservative Heritage Foundation, said in an interview Jan. 26, less than a week after his work with the transition team ended.

A spokeswoman for FEMA declined to comment.