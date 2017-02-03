Trump Advisor Uses Terrible Food Analogy to Defend Financial Deregulation

A top Trump appointee used a restaurant analogy to explain why the new administration is moving to roll back the pending Obama-era fiduciary rule intended to protect retirement savers from conflicted advice.

Don't buy it.

White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn told The Wall Street Journalin an interview:

We think it is a bad rule. It is a bad rule for consumers.... This is like putting only healthy food on the menu, because unhealthy food tastes good but you still shouldn't eat it because you might die younger.

The Department of Labor rule, which is currently set to take effect in April, would require financial professionals offering recommendations and products to retirement savers to put those investors' interests ahead of their own. Many in the financial-services industry have said the rule would limit the products offered to some savers.