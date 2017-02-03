Ranking House Democrats question fee paid to Flynn by Russia

The ranking Democrats of six House congressional committees asked the Pentagon on Wednesday for information about President Donald Trump's national security adviser, suggesting that he may have violated a constitutional restriction by accepting a fee for speaking at a 2015 Moscow dinner.

Michael Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general and Rhode Island native, sat with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the event, a celebration for Russian Television.

The lawmakers suggest that the fee he received may have violated the Constitution's emoluments clause, which prohibits top officials from receiving payments from foreign governments.

"It is extremely concerning that General Flynn chose to accept payment for appearing at a gala hosted by the propaganda arm of the Russian government, which attacked the United States in an effort to undermine our election," the members wrote in the letter sent Wednesday