Trump to issue directives targeting Dodd-Frank, retirement advice rule

Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 7:14 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will fire the opening salvo in his campaign to scale back major regulations that resulted from the financial crisis, directing a review of the Dodd-Frank Act and putting the brakes on a retirement advice rule.

The executive order that Trump will sign on the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law will not overhaul the legislation, a senior official told reporters in a briefing late Thursday.

Rather, it will mark a first step toward making changes to the law, including the "Volcker rule" provision that greatly restricted how banks can make bets with their own money.

"This is not an attempt to undo Dodd-Frank," the official said.

The landmark 2010 Dodd-Frank law marked the biggest Wall Street regulatory overhaul in decades.

