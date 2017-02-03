Solar industry drops fight over tax credit | The Salt Lake Tribune

State lawmakers and officials from Utah's solar industry have reached an agreement for phasing out tax credits for residents installing rooftop arrays, partly by increasing those incentives while they are still available.

Many said they have mixed feelings about the compromise to eliminate the tax breaks by 2021, which emerged this week on Capitol Hill and is now headed to a House floor debate.

In light of runaway growth in solar installations in 2016 that threatens to drain up to $60 million from state coffers this year, lawmakers recommended winding down the tax incentives for rooftop solar panels over four years.