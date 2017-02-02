Forget Atlantis: 'Lost continent' found under Indian Ocean

Forget Atlantis. Scientists have uncovered evidence of an ancient “lost continent” under the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius, according to a new study.

The continent, which geologists call "Mauritia," formed part of present-day Madagascar and India. The rest of the continent probably sank beneath the sea 84 million years ago.

“We are studying the break-up process of the continents, in order to understand the geological history of the planet,” said study lead author Lewis Ashwal of the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.