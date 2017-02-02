Newsvine

Forget Atlantis: 'Lost continent' found under Indian Ocean

SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Thu Feb 2, 2017
Forget Atlantis. Scientists have uncovered evidence of an ancient “lost continent” under the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius, according to a new study.

The continent, which geologists call "Mauritia," formed part of present-day Madagascar and India. The rest of the continent probably sank beneath the sea 84 million years ago.

“We are studying the break-up process of the continents, in order to understand the geological history of the planet,” said study lead author Lewis Ashwal of the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

