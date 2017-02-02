Neil Gorsuch, Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Has History of Ruling Against Workers, Women & Regulation | Democracy Now!

President Donald Trump has announced his pick for the Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia: Judge Neil Gorsuch. He’s a member of the Federalist Society and is widely seen as conservative jurist. As a judge on the Tenth Circuit, Neil Gorsuch ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby in the case deciding whether the company could refuse to provide birth control coverage to employees as required by Obamacare. Judge Gorsuch also has a long history of ruling against employees in cases involving federal race, sex, age, disability and political discrimination and retaliation claims. Senate Democrats have vowed to filibuster his nomination. For more, we speak with Ian Millhiser, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress Action Fund and justice editor of ThinkProgress. We also speak with Nan Aron, president of the Alliance for Justice