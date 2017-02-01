Senate panel approves Mnuchin for Treasury secretary after Republicans change the rules

The Senate Finance Committee advanced Steve Mnuchin’s nomination for Treasury secretary Wednesday after Republicans changed rules to stymie a boycott by Democrats. The panel approved Mnuchin despite sharp objections from Democrats about the wealthy Wall Street executive’s tenure as head of Pasadena’s OneWest Bank and a dispute over whether he misled the panel in answering questions about foreclosures.

The committee approved Mnuchin’s nomination by a 14-0 tally; the next step for him is a vote by the full Republican-controlled Senate. The committee also voted 14-0 on Wednesday to approve the nomination of Tom Price to be secretary of Health and Human Services.

The two are among President Trump’s most controversial Cabinet nominees. And the votes came after Republicans changed committee rules allowing the vote to take place with no Democrats present.

Democrats had boycotted a Tuesday committee meeting, scuttling plans for votes on Mnuchin and Price because of allegations they gave false answers to senators’ questions.