Budweiser reclassified as fruit juice in latest round of EU regulations

Budweiser is so piss-weak it has been classified as a fruit juice in the latest round of EU regulations.

The manufacturers claim that the drink is a ‘beer’ has been challenged by lawmakers, who insist anything which looks like it came out of a donkey is unlikely to pass muster.

Listing the essential criteria for being recognised as a beer for licensing purposes, which includes taste, appearance and alcohol content, experts conceded that it didn’t meet any of them but could be added to the list of approved cleaning fluids if the brewers agreed.

Bud, which is regarded by many in its American homeland as a worryingly strong intoxicant, narrowly missed out on being recognised as an energy drink by the commission due to not containing enough caffeine