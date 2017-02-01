One Week of Fear and Loathing: The World Reacts to Trump

It's been a little over a week since Donald Trump assumed office as President of the United States and already the world has risen up to protest his promised policies, some of which are already being enacted.

The gigantic Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21 kickstarted the round of protests that swept the U.S. and the world, with estimates that more than 3 million people participated in many hundreds of American cities and dozens of nations. While the exact numbers seem to remain an issue of debate among analysts, statisticians – and most especially, Trump himself – the reaction taking place in Europe, Asia and elsewhere cannot be disputed.

From Athens to Manila

In London on January 21, more than 100,000 gathered in peaceful protest against the nationalist policies promised by the Trump administration. The high point of the protest was the unfurling of a "Build Bridges Not Walls" banner across London Bridge. According to Ian Kearns, co-founder of the European Leadership Network, “If he follows through – and people have to come to terms with the fact he may well do what he says he’s going to do – then it’s the end of the post-World War II, post-Cold War order and the beginning of a new phase.”