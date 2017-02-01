Newsvine

2nd phase of 18 Mile Creek cleanup beginning, despite uncertainty

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is planning to go ahead with cleaning up 18 Mile Creek in Lockport, but it will not be soon. It also is not clear the money to pay for the cleanup will be there.

The agency has been working on the pollution problem in and along the creek for years. It has already demolished the old Flintkote plant and purchased and demolished five homes on Water Street across the creek from Flintkote, after it was determined creek flooding washed the backyards of those homes with lead, arsenic, chromium and PCBs. Those are all in the creek sediment, with the entire creek to Lake Ontario considered a Superfund site.

