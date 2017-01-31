The Wrong Kind of Crazy: What Trump Could Learn from Nixon About Keeping Enemies Off Balance

Leonard Garment, White House counsel in the Nixon administration, once got some useful advice from then-National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger about how best to deal with nosy Soviet diplomats trying to divine the inner workings of the 37th president’s mind.

“If the chance comes your way,” Mr. Kissinger advised Garment in 1969, “convey the impression that Nixon is somewhat ‘crazy’—immensely intelligent, well-organized and experienced, to be sure, but at moments of stress or personal challenge unpredictable and capable of the bloodiest brutality.”

How much more proof do you need?