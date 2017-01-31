Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 24 Seeds: 890 Comments: 1692 Since: May 2016

Monday Night Massacre as Trump Fires Acting AG and Replaces ICE Director

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCommon Dreams
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 4:35 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

With a reference to the Saturday Night Massacre that took place during the Watergate scandal under President Richard Nixon, the hashtag #MondayNightMassacre came alive on Monday night after President Donald Trump fired acting Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and accused her of "betrayal" for refusing to enforce a controversial immigration order targeting Muslims and refugees.

At the same time, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) John Kelly, announced in a statement that Daniel Ragsdale, the acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), was being replaced  by Thomas D. Homan.

Less than an hour after the ACLU congratulated Yates on Monday evening for her "remarkable" and "powerful" refusal to enforce Trump's controversial immigration ban, she was out of a job for taking such a stance.

"I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right," Yates wrote in her letter to DOJ lawyers. "At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor