Aiming to slash federal regulations, Trump signs 'one in, two out' order

An executive order President Trump signed on Monday could lead regulators to, strictly speaking, think twice before they introduce a new rule. For every new regulation they put forward, agencies must identify two others they plan to eliminate to offset costs.

The “one in, two out” order is the Trump administration’s first stab at reining in federal regulations and their associated spending in order to benefit businesses.

“This will be the biggest such act that our country has ever seen,” Mr. Trump said in the Oval Office as he signed the order, surrounded by small business owners, according to Politico. “There will be regulation. There will be control. But it will be normalized control.”

During his campaign and his first days in office, Trump vowed to cut 75 percent of regulations in order to help businesses, big and small. He and his staff said Monday that “one in, two out” is just the start. But critics argue the order is an attack on public protections and a solution with a catchy banner in search of a problem.