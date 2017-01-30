Newsvine

7 Targeted Countries React To Trump's Ban On Immigration

Surprise and a desire for retaliation are some of the reactions to President Trump's temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The ban, abruptly imposed Friday, led the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a 57-nation body that's based in Saudi Arabia, to call on the U.S. to "maintain its moral obligation to provide leadership and hope at a time of great uncertainty and unrest in the world."

Expressing its "grave concern" about the policy, the group said that refugees "have been adversely and unjustly affected" — and it added that the policy also plays into the hands of extremist groups that have accused the U.S. of waging war on Muslims.

The ban on people traveling from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia is slated to last for 90 days. In addition, new refugee admissions are suspended for 120 days and Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely.

Here's a rundown of reactions from countries that now find themselves on an undesirable U.S. list:

In these nations:

