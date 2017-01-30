Is Trump Planning on Killing PBS and NPR?

On 19 January 2017, TheHill.com, citing anonymous sources, reported that the Trump administration planned on gutting both the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities while also privatizing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Concern for the privatization of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provides funds to both PBS and NPR, led many to ask if Trump was, in essence, shutting both entities down entirely. As described on their web site, the CPB is:

a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967. CPB's mission is to ensure universal access, over-the-air and online, to high-quality content and telecommunications services that are commercial free and free of charge. It does this in conjunction with non-commercial educational telecommunications licensees across America.

However, the budgetary structure of both NPR and PBS is a complex melange of funds distributed from the CPB, solicited from pledge drives, and generated by other charitable partnerships, as described in a piece for A.V. Club: