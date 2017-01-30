Iraq pushes back with 'reciprocity measure' against Trump's ban

Iraq retaliated Monday against President Trump's executive order banning its nationals from entering the United States for 90 days by approving a "reciprocity measure" that will apply to Americans seeking admission to the country.

The counter-move was adopted by Iraq's parliament, although it was not clear to what extent it would apply to aid workers, oil company executives and other key workers who routinely do business in Iraq.

The U.S. military, which has about 5,000 personnel in the country, does not enter Iraq through normal immigration channels. There are thousands of civilian contractors working for the State Department and U.S. military in Iraq.

The push back from Iraq's government came as other voices in the Muslim world and beyond weighed in with criticism and concerns Monday.