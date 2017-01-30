Remembering Mahatma Gandhi: The quotes that spark the inspiration to carry on in life

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated on January 30 in the year 1948 by Nathuram Vinayak Godse alias Ramachandra Godse. Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi three times on his chest during the evening prayer at 05:17. Gandhi was taken to Birla House where he died of the wounds. This happened 69 years ago. Since the day Gandhi started his part of fight against the British till this day, his words have been revered by the generation to come. The wisdom in his quotes is still referred to by many in India as well as by the people all around the world.

Today, on his death anniversary, we have gathered few of them to spark the inspiration to move along in life:

A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes.

Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

You must be the change you wish to see in the world.

The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.