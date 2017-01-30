Trump discusses Syrian safe zones with Saudi king

President Trump spoke with the leader of Saudi Arabia, King Salman, on Sunday afternoon.

The president made the call in the Oval Office, where National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and senior adviser Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, joined him.

Trump and King Salman discussed joint efforts to fight terrorism and how to address the civil war in Syria and the conflict in Yemen.

“The President requested and the King agreed to support safe zones in Syria and Yemen, as well as supporting other ideas to help the many refugees who are displaced by the ongoing conflicts,” the White House said in a statement.

“They also agreed on the importance of rigorously enforcing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran and of addressing Iran’s destabilizing regional activities.”