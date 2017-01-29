Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 24 Seeds: 879 Comments: 1677 Since: May 2016

Making a better battery

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Sun Jan 29, 2017 8:47 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

You probably grew up thinking that batteries are those things we put in flashlights, or maybe the rechargeable ones that come in phones and laptops.

But lately, batteries have been popping up in much bigger gadgets, like electric cars.

And now it’s time to install batteries into the biggest machine of all: The United States’ electrical grid -- that huge, aging, complex network of power plants and wires that bring power to our homes and buildings.

And why would our national power system need batteries? Two gigantic reasons.

“We don’t have a shortage of electricity; we have a shortage of electricity at certain times, and we have an abundance of it at other times,” said Mike Hopkins, an expert on the national power-storage problem, and CEO of a company that hopes to solve it.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor