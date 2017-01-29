Making a better battery

You probably grew up thinking that batteries are those things we put in flashlights, or maybe the rechargeable ones that come in phones and laptops.

But lately, batteries have been popping up in much bigger gadgets, like electric cars.

And now it’s time to install batteries into the biggest machine of all: The United States’ electrical grid -- that huge, aging, complex network of power plants and wires that bring power to our homes and buildings.

And why would our national power system need batteries? Two gigantic reasons.

“We don’t have a shortage of electricity; we have a shortage of electricity at certain times, and we have an abundance of it at other times,” said Mike Hopkins, an expert on the national power-storage problem, and CEO of a company that hopes to solve it.