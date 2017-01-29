Hillary Clinton on Trump immigration ban: 'Not who we are'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered support on Twitter to those protesting President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration Saturday evening.

"I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are," the former Democratic presidential candidate wrote in a tweet posted shortly before 11 p.m. ET.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at airports across the country to protest Trump's executive order, which was signed Friday afternoon. It halts refugee arrivals into the US for 120 days and bars citizens of Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen for 90 days.

The order, according to its text, was meant to "protect the United States from foreign nationals entering from countries compromised by terrorism" and implement "a more rigorous vetting process."