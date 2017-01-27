Trump Plans to Cut EPA Workforce by as Much as 50%

The Associated Press has reported that the Trump administration is planning significant cuts for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), possibly up to half of the agency’s employees.

Myron Ebell, the former leader of Donald Trump’s EPA transition team, said that the cuts shouldn’t come as a shock to anybody.

“President Trump made some very definite promises in the campaign in the areas of energy, environment and climate, so I think no one should be surprised, because he’s made it clear throughout the transition that he intends to keep the promises that he made during the campaign,” said Ebell.

He added, “The EPA’s work has largely been accomplished in terms of protecting our environment. There are still some challenges, but they’re challenges that are not largely national, they are mostly regional or local.”