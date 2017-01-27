US shippers paying more for truckload freight

Some of the largest US truckload carriers saw contract rates with shippers begin to rise in the fourth quarter, following the path marked by spot market rates starting in late spring. They expect rates to move higher in 2017, but in measured steps, not leaps and bounds.

Shippers, they confirm, are responding by moving up contract talks and bids whenever possible, anticipating that a stronger economy could begin to push truckload rates higher by mid-2017. And despite the pricing uptick, there’s still room for shippers to save, consultants say.

Knight Transportation’s total rate per mile rose 1.4 percent between the third quarter and fourth quarter last year, in contrast to flat sequential rates in the same period of 2015, David Jackson, president and CEO of the tenth-largest US truckload carrier, said in a Jan. 25 earnings call.

“We view this as a sign of an improving market,” Jackson said. Improving, but not booming. “We are talking about positive rates, but probably not significantly positive,” this year, he said.