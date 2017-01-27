OPEC, Trump, and the oil market future

His pledge to make America independent from OPEC isn’t a new refrain and dates back to 1970s when Henry Kissinger addressed it. President George W. Bush also aimed to cut imports from the Middle East when he famously said the nation was “addicted to oil.” The mission failed, though.

As some believe, the target does not seem to be an easy one but it may not be completely unattainable. The U.S. oil production has been recently on the rise and signs point toward possible energy independence. The U.S. Energy Information Administration in its report on drilling productivity forecasted a monthly rise of 41,000 barrels a day in February oil production to 4.748 million barrels a day. If maintained, the expected U.S. February production gain means shale production will be up at least a half million barrels per day by the end of the year. However, in an e-mail interview with the Tehran Times, the Iranian president of Vienna Energy Research Group, Fereydoun Barkeshli underscored the U.S. administration’s failure in its quest to free the country’s economy from foreign oil and elaborated that the non-success is many folded, most notably due to the following: