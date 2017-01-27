Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 24 Seeds: 870 Comments: 1631 Since: May 2016

OPEC, Trump, and the oil market future

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: Tehran Times
Seeded on Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:37 AM
Discuss:

His pledge to make America independent from OPEC isn’t a new refrain and dates back to 1970s when Henry Kissinger addressed it. President George W. Bush also aimed to cut imports from the Middle East when he famously said the nation was “addicted to oil.” The mission failed, though. 

As some believe, the target does not seem to be an easy one but it may not be completely unattainable. The U.S. oil production has been recently on the rise and signs point toward possible energy independence.  The U.S. Energy Information Administration in its report on drilling productivity forecasted a monthly rise of 41,000 barrels a day in February oil production to 4.748 million barrels a day. If maintained, the expected U.S. February production gain means shale production will be up at least a half million barrels per day by the end of the year.  However, in an e-mail interview with the Tehran Times, the Iranian president of Vienna Energy Research Group, Fereydoun Barkeshli underscored the U.S. administration’s failure in its quest to free the country’s economy from foreign oil and elaborated that the non-success is many folded, most notably due to the following:

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor