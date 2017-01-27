Trump, Kissinger and Ma playing on a crowded chessboard

Incoming US Secretary of State “T Rex” Tillerson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that China should be denied access to islands in the South China Sea. Militarization of the islands, he said, was “akin to Russia taking Crimea” from Ukraine.

Incoming Pentagon head James “Mad Dog” Mattis told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee the established world order is under its “biggest attack” since World War I: from Russia, as Putin is trying to “break” NATO, “from terrorist groups and with what China is doing in the South China Sea.”

In principle, these outbursts spell out an unchanged script for both the Pentagon and the US State Department as we approach the Donald Trump era. Pentagon doctrine rules that Russia and China, in that order, are the top “existential threats” to the US.

Yet in the shadow play of the New Great Game in Eurasia, this is all sekala (the secular) — the tangible; the real action is in the realm of niskala (the supernatural), in the invisible shades of gray.

And that brings us once again to Henry Kissinger, the putative dalang — puppet master — of Trump’s foreign policy.

As leaked late last year in Germany’s Bild Zeitung newspaper, Kissinger has drafted a plan to officially recognize Crimea as part of Russia and lift the Obama administration’s economic sanctions.