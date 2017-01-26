Newsvine

Charges Dropped Against Black Mom And Daughter Who Were Violently Arrested On Camera

The Fort Worth Police Department announced Thursday that it will be dropping all charges against a mother and daughter whose forceful arrests last month went viral on Facebook.

Jacqueline Craig called Forth Worth police in December, saying her neighbor, a man named Itamar Vardi, grabbed her 7-year-old son by the neck after the child allegedly refused to pick up some litter that he’d dropped.

Once police arrived to investigate, Craig, who is black, and Officer William Martin, who is white, got into a heated exchange after the officer failed to take Craig’s allegation seriously.

A family member of Craig’s filmed the exchange with a cell phone.

“Well, why don’t you teach your son not to litter?” Martin can be heard asking in the cell phone footage.

