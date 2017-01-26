Trump's wall could benefit this Mexican company

President Donald Trump’s proposed multibillion dollar “great, great wall” on America’s southern border will surely need a lot of construction material, such as cement. And despite his intention to use the wall to keep out Mexicans who try to slip illegally into the U.S., the massive building project could actually be boon for one Mexican cement maker: Cemex (CX), which has extensive operations on both sides of the Rio Grande.

According to Global Cement magazine, Cemex has six integrated cement plants within a 200-mile radius of the proposed border wall, more than California rival CalPortland, which has four plants, and Mexicos’ Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, which is focuses more on regional markets in the Western U.S. and the Mexican state of Chihuahua.

Cemex, which is based near the city of Monterrey, is the world’s third-largest cement producer when measured by production capacity, according to the trade magazine. In total it has 13 U.S. plants and its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange. During 2015, Cemex generated $63 billon of its $225 billion in sales from the U.S., the most of any market where it operates.

“There are other suppliers of cement,” said Phil Roseberg, an analyst with Bernstein Research, who doesn’t officially rate Cemex, in an email. “But these are further away, and the cement will cost more to deliver.”

Under the leadership of its late CEO Regelio Zambrano, Cemex became the largest cement producer in the Americas, thanks to a $29 billion acquisition spree. The company’s current CEO, Fernando Gonzalez, succeeded Zambrano in 2014. A spokesman for Cemex didn’t respond to a request for comment.