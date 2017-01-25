24-hour survey helps determine federal funding for Butte Co. homeless

A 24-hour survey to help Butte County determine how many people are homeless and how best to use federal funding by the U.S. Department of Housing and Development ended Wednesday at 6 p.m.

This countywide survey is organized by the Butte Countywide Homeless Continuum of Care.

Among the organizations helping in collecting the data was the Butte County Public Health Department, which sent 23 staff to conduct one-one-interviews with those experiencing homelessness.

Stations were spread throughout the county including at the Chico City Plaza, the Feather River Health Clinic and Oroville Hospital.

Data is also collected from the county's homeless shelters such as the Jesus Center and Torres Shelter.