Is it another Trump lie that he'll send the feds to crack down on Chicago?

President Donald Trump has threatened to "send in the Feds!" if Chicago doesn't "fix" the violence that has continued into the new year.

Does he mean what he wrote in a tweet sent late Tuesday? Is he talking about federal agents assisting police or outright martial law in one of America's largest cities?

Who knows. The man is a liar.

I don't mean our new president is a liar in the casual, all-politicians-are-liars sense. I mean he's a liar without conscience, without purpose or strategy. He's not cunning, he's simply unabashedly dishonest and, even in the first days of his presidency, has made it impossible to know whether he means anything he says or tweets.

Donald Trump's presidency, at the moment, is terrifying to people who acknowledge a difference between truth and fiction.