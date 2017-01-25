Dakota Access Pipeline Protested - VIDEO

executive order today advancing the controversial dakota access pipeline project. and tonight -- hundreds are protesting that decision in our nation's capital. trump says he believes the pipeline will be good for job creation. his executive order overturns action by the obama administration that placed the pipeline on hold. the standing rock sioux tribe and it's supporters say trump's action violates tribal rights and threatens the environment. but native americans say they're not suprised by trump's actions.

" jon eagle sr.historic preservation officer standing rock "it wasn't a surprise. we knew this was going to happen and we've been preparing for it. pick a historic group perspective though of who we are as lakota, dakota people. we've been resisting since point of contact." the tribe says trump's decision to give the go- ahead for the pipeline is a slap in the face to native americans. jenna: economic incentives offered