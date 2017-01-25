Pipeline historian unsurprised by Sask. oil spill

A pipeline historian says oil spills such as the one that occurred on the Ocean Man First Nation, Sask., last week are not uncommon or surprising.

"Pipeline spills have been part of Canadian history since the mid-20th century," said Sean Kheraj, who teaches Canadian and environmental history at York University in Toronto.

He said the size of the Saskatchewan spill — approximately 200,000 litres — is a bit unusual but not surprising when considered amidst the thousands of oil spills in the country over the past 60 years.

That said, Kheraj was initially shocked that another major spill would happen in Saskatchewan so soon after the 225,000-litre Husky Energy oil spill in July.

The majority of spills in Canada have been much smaller, but large breaches are not unprecedented. Kheraj said they're usually caused by unforeseen circumstances or accidents, which leak detection systems might not account for, such as human error, material failure or third-party incidents.