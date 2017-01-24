Trump reverses cuts to mortgage fees moments after taking office

The Trump administration’s decision to reverse a mortgage-fee cut intended to help low-income borrowers shouldn’t have been a surprise.

It’s a policy, implemented in the final days of the Obama administration, that runs afoul of conservative orthodoxy. Trump’s selection to run the Housing and Urban Development Department, Ben Carson, said he was disappointed in the move during his confirmation hearing. What’s more, it was a decision, announced by Obama’s HUD Secretary Julian Castro, which was made without consulting Trump’s team first, according to two people familiar with the matter.

But the speed with which it occurred — less than an hour after Trump took the oath of office last week — surprised even plugged-in lobbyists congressional staffers and housing officials, according to a series of interviews with stakeholders by CNN.

“Had no idea,” said one lobbyist with a laugh. “None.”