A look at the scope of the intelligence community's investigations into Trump's ties to Russia

The US intelligence community has opened investigations into several members of President Donald Trump's inner circle over the past year, focusing on the advisers' potential ties to Russian government officials throughout Trump's presidential campaign and beyond.

The investigations appear to have begun as early as last spring, when the CIA established a US counterintelligence task force to investigate whether the Trump campaign received funds from Russia. The task force consisted of the FBI, the Treasury and Justice departments, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Agency.

The BBC first reported on the existence of the investigation earlier this month, which McClatchy also reported was still ongoing. The investigation sought, among other things, to determine who financed the hacks on the Democratic National Committee and of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, and whether any of Trump's associates served as middlemen between his campaign and the Kremlin.