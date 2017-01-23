Man Dies on 100th Day of Walking Across US for Climate Change

On the 100th day of Mark James Baumer's journey to walk across the United States barefoot in order to raise money and awareness about climate change, he was fatally struck by an SUV as he trekked along U.S. Hwy 90 in Florida.

That somberly ended his second expedition for the struggle against climate change — the first of which happened in 2010, when he walked across the country with shoes.

Baumer’s plan at the end of his trek was to donate the funds he raised to FANG Collective, a non-violent resistance group against the natural

On the day he was killed, Saturday, he had posted what would be his final video on the internet. In it, he speaks scornfully of President Donald Trump.