International Conference on Climate Change 2017 (so you are not fooled by Fake News)

TIIKM Sri Lanka, welcomes all the researchers, academicians, scholars and activists to submit abstracts for the International Conference on Climate Change 2017 (ICCC 2017) which will be held on February 16th and 17th, 2017 in Colombo, Sri Lanka under the theme “Climate Change: Facing the challenge beyond COP21”.

ICCC 2017 will continue its momentum in 2017 to explore a platform to exchange ideas on Climate Change, discover new opportunities, reacquaint with colleagues, meet new friends, and broaden their knowledge. chemists, physicists, biologists, material scientists, biomedical researchers, engineers, environmentalists, social workers and other researchers who are active at the frontiers of this diverse and multidisciplinary field are encouraged to spread knowledge through the ICCC-2017 which will act as a global platform.