Bishops-designate Adam Parker and Mark Brennan choose coats of arms

When a priest becomes a bishop, he starts using some additional vestments and signs of his office: an episcopal ring; a crozier, a pastoral staff signifying the bishop’s role as a shepherd; and a miter, a tall, pointed ceremonial cap. Bishops also have a personal coat of arms which denotes their rank and position.

Coats of arms hail from medieval days when the insignia on a shield or on a breastplate identified the knight carrying it. The field of those who create coats of arms for bishops, known as ecclesiastical heraldry, is a small one. Deacon Paul J. Sullivan created the coats of arms for Bishop Adam J. Parker and Bishop Mark E. Brennan, who will be ordained to the episcopate Jan. 19 at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland. Deacon Sullivan is one of only a few in the United States who practice the craft regularly.

“There are some documents that need to be sealed if they are sent to Rome. By printing on letterhead with a coat of arms they are considered ‘sealed,’” the deacon said, which is easier than the old process of using candle wax and a signet ring to place a seal on a document. “It’s a nice fall back on a medieval tradition.”