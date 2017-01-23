This woman might have your family's coat of arms

EVER wondered what your family's coat of arms would look like? Toowoomba's Sheilagh Beutel might have it in her garage.

The retiree is looking to sell about 25 hand-made English family crests created by her late husband Brian nearly 20 years ago.

Plenty of the crests are for common last names like Frost, Bond, Greenfield and Roberts, while more obscure names include Quantock, Botringham and Ewers.

Ms Beutel said she and her new husband Allen found the crests again and decided to put them to use.

"It was a hobby of my late husband's. Something like a pastime for him. He was an Englishman and he liked looking into past history," she said.