Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 24 Seeds: 842 Comments: 1545 Since: May 2016

This woman might have your family's coat of arms

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: Chronicle
Seeded on Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:49 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

EVER wondered what your family's coat of arms would look like? Toowoomba's Sheilagh Beutel might have it in her garage.

The retiree is looking to sell about 25 hand-made English family crests created by her late husband Brian nearly 20 years ago.

Plenty of the crests are for common last names like Frost, Bond, Greenfield and Roberts, while more obscure names include Quantock, Botringham and Ewers.

Ms Beutel said she and her new husband Allen found the crests again and decided to put them to use.

"It was a hobby of my late husband's. Something like a pastime for him. He was an Englishman and he liked looking into past history," she said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor